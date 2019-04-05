Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: HEA Requires 3rd Level Institutions To Report How They Are Addressing Consent Issues.

: 04/05/2019 - 16:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Third level institutions, Maynooth University among them,  will be required to report how they're addressing the issue of sexual consent and assault to the Higher Education Authority.

It's part of a new framework which aims to tackle the issue, which was launched today.

Andrew Louth reports:

18consent.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

