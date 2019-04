Dublin's 2019 Pride Parade is back in the heart of the city centre, after being moved to accommodate Luas Cross City works.

On June 29th, over 60-thousand people will line the streets for the annual event.

Those taking part will gather at the Garden of Remembrance before marching down O'Connell Street to Merrion Square.

There is also the addition of the Mother Pride Block Party at Collins Barracks.