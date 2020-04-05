Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 20% Of PPE Which Has Arrived In To Ireland Is Not Suitable For General Health Care Use.

: 04/05/2020 - 12:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_briefing_i2a5326.jpg

The HSE says 20 per cent of personal protective equipment that's arrived in Ireland so far is not suitable for general healthcare use.

Millions of euro worth of PPE has already been flown here from China for use by medical staff.

But the HSE says a fifth of it - mainly masks - doesn't meet their requirements.

It insists some of the equipment could be used for other purposes, such as in isolation facilities.

CEO Paul Reid says they've tried to make sure this doesn't happen again:

newstalk1152241.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

5/4/2020. HSE Briefing. HSE CEO Paul Reid, speaking at the HSE briefing in Dublin this morning where he outlined the HSE response to various issues in relation to dealing with the Covid-19 Virus. Photo: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!