Listen: €4M Spent On PPE Not Suitable For The Irish Healthcare System.

The HSE says four million euro has been spent on personal protective equipment that isn't suitable for Irish healthcare settings.

The equipment, made up mostly of masks, represents 20 percent of the PPE that has so far arrived in Ireland.

After inspection, 65 percent of the overall delivery was found to meet standards while a further 15 percent can be used, but isn't of the quality expected.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid says further discussions will take place with the supplier to ensure no more unsuitable PPE is delivered: