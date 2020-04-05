Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: €4M Spent On PPE Not Suitable For The Irish Healthcare System.

: 04/05/2020 - 15:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_logo.jpg

The HSE says four million euro has been spent on personal protective equipment that isn't suitable for Irish healthcare settings.

The equipment, made up mostly of masks, represents 20 percent of the PPE that has so far arrived in Ireland.

After inspection, 65 percent of the overall delivery was found to meet standards while a further 15 percent can be used, but isn't of the quality expected.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid says further discussions will take place with the supplier to ensure no more unsuitable PPE is delivered:

newstalk1347120.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!