Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 82 Yr. Old Former Soldier, Recovered From Covid 19, Says Ireland Will Win Its War Against The Virus.

: 04/05/2020 - 16:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
defence_forces_ireland_badge.jpg

An 82 year old former Defence Forces member who's recovered from Covid 19 says Ireland will win its war against the virus.

Tom Gunn from Co. Tipperary served in the Congo and survived the siege of Jadotville.

He's now survived the coronavirus - and thinks this could be the country's finest hour:

newstalk1449300.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!