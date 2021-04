Police have come under attack for the third night in a row in Northern Ireland.

Petrol bombs and bricks were thrown at officers in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus.

However, the violence wasn't as bad as Saturday night when 30 petrol bombs were thrown at police in Newtownabbey and three car were hijacked and set on fire.

SDLP Alderman Thomas Burns says the rioting is having a devastating effect on the local community:

