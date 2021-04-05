A man's died after a single car crash in Dublin.

Another person's been injured in the collision in Finglas.

The driver in his mid 20s died when his car struck a pillar on Old North Road at around half 8 last night.

The passenger in the car, also in his mid 20s, has been taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai in Finglas are appealing for witnesses to come forward and motorists who may have camera footage who were travelling on the R135 at the time.

Image: Independant.ie