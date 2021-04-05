Listen: Decision Not To Allow Click And Collect A "Disappointment"

The government's decision not to allow click and collect services has been described as a disappointment.

Last week, it was announced that non essential retail wouldn't reopen until at least May.

A representative group for the retail sector say click and collect would be the first step on the road back to normal trading.

Non-essential retail has been closed since the 31st of December.

Ducan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence, says they'd hoped click and collect would be reintroduced:

