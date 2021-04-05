Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Decision Not To Allow Click And Collect A "Disappointment"

: 05/04/2021 - 10:31
Author: Ciarán Halpin
shop_counter_pexels.jpeg

 

The government's decision not to allow click and collect services has been described as a disappointment.

Last week, it was announced that non essential retail wouldn't reopen until at least May.

A representative group for the retail sector say click and collect would be the first step on the road back to normal trading.

Non-essential retail has been closed since the 31st of December.

Ducan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence, says they'd hoped click and collect would be reintroduced:

click_and_collect.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

Image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!