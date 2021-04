Dublin City had the highest crime rates in the country last year, with Louth and Waterford also over the national average.

Figures in the Independent show a fall in some serious crimes due the pandemic, but drugs and weapons incidents are on the rise.

Dublin City Council areas recorded over 150 weapons crimes in 2020, per 100,000 population.

The lowest number of weapons incidents happened in County Mayo, with just 26 for every hundred thousand people.

Image: Shutterstock