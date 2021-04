There's a call on the Government to fast track medical cards for about 300 Traveller primary healthcare workers.

Pavee Point says it would compensate them for the work they're doing during the pandemic.

It's worried trusted healthcare workers may leave, as they've been promised medical cards for years.

Co-Director of Pavee Point Ronnie Fay says these workers have been vital to Travellers during the crisis:

Image: Pavee Point on Facebook