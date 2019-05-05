Maynooth Municipal Says 'Technical Issues' Could Hamper Swimming Pool Funding Application.

Maynooth Municpal District Council has confirmed they submitted an application for a swimming pool on time, but there were 'technical issues' with their application.

The council released a report in response to Fine Gael councillor Tim Durkan's submitted question, which asked for the status of the council's funding application for a new swimming pool.

In the report, it says that the application was made to the government funding scheme on time before the 17th April deadline.

However, the council is now waiting on the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport to confirm whether the technical issues disqualify the application or not.

Maynooth's only pool closed in 2015.

The application for government infrastructure funding was the next option for the council, who failed in a joint bid with Maynooth University for state funnding for a new pool last year.

Stock Image.