Maynooth Municipal Says Celbridge Road Footpath Improvements To Be Advanced To Funding Application Stage.

Maynooth Municipal District council has responded to a motion which asks for a revised design for the cycle lane and footpath along the Celbridge road.

Independent councillor submitted the motion for the council's May meeting this week, which requested a timeline for the revised designs to the cycle lane and footpath.

In the report, the council said councillor was welcome to express her views on the draft plans to widen the footpath, which was distributed in February of this year.

The report went on to say that after consultation with the councillor, the scheme could be advanced on to the detailed design and funding stages.

Stock Image.