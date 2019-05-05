Sunday Wind Down

11pm - 1am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Maynooth Municipal Says Celbridge Road Footpath Improvements To Be Advanced To Funding Application Stage.

: 05/05/2019 - 11:36
Author: Simon Doyle
celbridge_road_leixilip_google_maps.png

Maynooth Municipal District council has responded to a motion which asks for a revised design for the cycle lane and footpath along the Celbridge road.

Independent councillor submitted the motion for the council's May meeting this week, which requested a timeline for the revised designs to the cycle lane and footpath.

In the report, the council said councillor was welcome to express her views on the draft plans to widen the footpath, which was distributed in February of this year.

The report went on to say that after consultation with the councillor, the scheme could be advanced on to the detailed design and funding stages.

 

Stock Image.

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!