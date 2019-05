It's been confirmed that a permanent Oireachtas committee dedicated to mental health is to be established following cross-party agreement.

Up to now, issues around mental health would have been brought before the health committee.

However, in recent months, time to discuss matters has been limited due to the CervicalCheck scandal and the costing's of the new National Children's Hospital.

Minister of state for Mental Health Jim Daly has welcomed the move:



