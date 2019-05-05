Sunday Wind Down

Planning Permission Applied For 155 Metre Tower In Dublin Docklands.

: 05/05/2019 - 12:22
Author: Simon Doyle
dublin_skyline_houses.jpg

A 155 metre, 44-story tower could be on the way for Dublin's Docklands.

It's after property developer Johnny Ronan has begun the process of applying for permission for the North Wall Quay project.

He already has permission to build Ireland's new tallest building at Tara Street after an successful appeal to an Bord Pleanála last month.

That will reach 88 metres in height -- but his latest plans could put it in the shade.

The Sunday Independent reports he now wants to build a 155-metre tall skyscraper as part of a large site near the Three Arena called Project Waterfront.

Conservationists have heavily criticised Ronan's Tara street plan -- and the developer has taken out ads in national newspapers attacking height limits in response.

At nearly three times the height of Liberty Hall, the Project Waterfront tower will take the debate to a whole new level.

 

Stock Image.
 

