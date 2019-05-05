Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

LA Road Named After Barack Obama.

: 05/05/2019 - 12:48
Author: Simon Doyle
barack_obama.jpg

Former US president Barack Obama has had a stretch of road in Los Angeles named after him.

'Obama Boulevard' has replaced 'Rodeo Road', which runs across the city's historic black neighbourhood.

A concert and ceremony has been held to mark the occasion.

 

Stock Image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!