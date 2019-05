The new suspect in the Madeleine McCann case is a German man already being investigated over alleged child sex offences.

He's thought to have been living on the Algarve coast when Madeleine vanished 12 years ago.

The man, who wasn't a suspect at the time, is one of two people being looked at by detectives in Portugal and the UK.

Madeleine was nearly four when she disappeared from her parents apartment in Praia da Luz in 2007.

Stock Image.