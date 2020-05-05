Listen: No. Of Property Sales Falls To Three Year Low.

Property sales this year were at their lowest level for a first quarter since 2017.

New figures by MyHome.ie show that 567 homes in Kildare changed hands during the first three months of the year.

The average price was €220,000.

Nationally, the number of sales nationwide was down by 4.6% in Q1 of this year, compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Sales in six counties in Leinster are down by at least 6% compared with Q1 2019.

Angela Keegan CEO of MyHome.ie says the onset of Covid-19 has dashed any hopes of a post-Brexit confidence bounce.

She says prices however have remained static:

