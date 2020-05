Some coronavirus restrictions are being eased from today .

The 2km exercise distance is being extended to 5km while those cocooning can go out for brief exercise.

Another 16 deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the Republic yesterday, along with 266 new cases.

Ireland will begin a phased reopening on May the 18th.

Paul Moynagh, Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University, says our restrictions could be too harsh.