Coilte is beginning a tree thinning operation at Donadea Forest Park this week.

It has been given two licences from the Forest Service at the Dept. of Agriculture.

It says the supply of timber has been deemed an essential service .

Due to the busy nature of the park it has been decided to commence operations during the current lockdown period while there are fewer visitors due to the closure of the car park.

Coilte, in a statement to Kfm says "The clearfell operation is to be specifically a “conifer only” felling. This means that within the operational area there are currently both conifers and broadleaves and only the conifers are to be removed (with the exception of individual broadleaves that are deemed dangerous). Following harvesting operations, replanting will take place – the planned restock species for this area (4.27ha) is oak (90%) and Scots pine (10%), both of which are considered native species.

The thinning operation covers a large area of the park, up to 77.69ha.

The area in question is a mixture of Sitka Spruce, Norway Spruce, Douglas Fir & small quantities of other species.

Thinning operations involve the selective removal of trees, primarily undertaken to improve the growth rate and health of the remaining trees. If not thinned, overcrowded trees come under competitive stress from their neighbours leading to high mortality rates.

The logs harvested at Donadea Forest Park will be used in Irish sawmills around the country to produce construction grade lumber, pallets, fencing stakes and plywood as well as for biomass at the nearby Bord na Mona Edenderry plant.

Following completion of operations, a member of the Estates team will visit the site and plan any remedial works to the trails that may be required. While operations are taking place we ask the public to follow all safety signage and never approach a working machine.

