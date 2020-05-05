Kildare County Council Confirms More Road Closures In Clane.

Alternative Routes: Southbound vehicles travelling on the R407 towards Clane will be diverted right at Boherhole Cross Roads and will continue south along the R408 (circa 5km). Then divert left and continue along the R408 (circa 0.4km). Divert left again and merge onto the R403 and continue along the R403 (circa 4.5km) until the Prosperous Road Junction. Northbound vehicles travelling on the R407 towards Clane Main Street will be diverted right at the R407/Clane Inner Relief Road Roundabout and take the third exit. Continue along the L5078 (circa 0.25km). Vehicles will be diverted straight through the roundabout and continue along the L5078 until the R403 Northern Roundabout on the Clane Inner Relief Road (circa 0.5km). Westbound vehicles travelling on the R403 Celbridge Road towards Clane will be diverted left at the R403 Northern Roundabout on the Clane Relief Road. Continue along the L5078 and carry on straight through the roundabout (circa 0.5km). Vehicles will continue along the L5078 (circa 0.25km) until they reach the R407/Clane Inner Relief Road Roundabout and take the third exit. Continue along the R407 north through Clane Main Street (circa 0.5km). Vehicles travelling along the L2004 Millicent Road towards Clane will divert right at the L2004/R407 Junction and will continue south along the R407 (circa 0.25km). At the Clane Inner Relief Roundabout take the first exit off the roundabout and continue along the L5078 (circa 0.25km). Vehicles will be diverted straight through the roundabout and continue along the L5078 until the R403 Northern Roundabout on the Clane Inner Relief Road (circa 0.5km).