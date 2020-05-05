Listen: Kildare Cllr. & Solicitor Says It Is His View That Emergency Legislation Referring To Encampments During Covid 19 Discriminates Against The Travelling Community.

An illegal encampment remains on the Curragh plains.

Over 25 caravans arrived there in early April, to attend a religious mission which did not then take place.

Gardai and Traveller Mediation Services are engaging with those in the encampment.

There is confusion, however, as to how the provisions of emergency legislation enacted to respond to Covid 19 may impact the encampment.

The legislation contains a ban on evictions from all forms of accommodation.

Amendment 19, subsection 7 C, contains the word "currently" with reference to encampments.

Legislation was enacted on March 27th.

Fine Gael Cllr. Mark Stafford is in the Kildare-Newbridge in the Municipal District.

He is also a solicitor, and joined Clem Ryan on KIldare Today.