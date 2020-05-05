Ceol Agus Caint

with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Cllr. & Solicitor Says It Is His View That Emergency Legislation Referring To Encampments During Covid 19 Discriminates Against The Travelling Community.

: 05/05/2020 - 15:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
mark_stafford_fg.jpg

An illegal encampment remains on the Curragh plains.

Over 25 caravans arrived there in early April, to attend a religious mission which did not then take place.

Gardai and Traveller Mediation Services are engaging with those in the encampment.

There is confusion, however, as to how the provisions of emergency legislation enacted to respond to Covid 19 may impact the encampment.

The legislation  contains a ban on evictions from all forms of accommodation.

Amendment 19, subsection 7 C, contains the word "currently" with reference to encampments.

Legislation was enacted on March 27th.

Fine Gael Cllr. Mark Stafford is in the Kildare-Newbridge in the Municipal District.

He is also a solicitor, and joined Clem Ryan on KIldare Today.

mark_stafford.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!