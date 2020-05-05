Ceol Agus Caint

NBRU Wants All Commuters To Wear Face Masks.

The union representing public transport workers wants it to be compulsory for commuters to wear facemasks.

In a letter to the National Transport Authority, the NBRU has set out a list of measures it wants introduced as restrictions are eased.

It is also calling for all frontline transport workers, who interact with commuters, to have their temperature checked as they arrive for work.

While 'vetting personnel' should be introduced at airports, to check that potential virus carriers are not travelling on public transport.

 

