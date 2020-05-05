Exchequer Deficit Of €7.4 Billion Recorded At The End Of April.

An exchequer deficit of €7.4 billion was recorded up to the end of April.

That compares to just over €3 billion in the same period last year.

Tax revenues in April were down 8 per cent, or €223 million, on the same month last year.

Excise receipts fell 50 per cent year-on-year, or nearly €300 million, reflecting a fall in consumption and a drop in new car sales.

Spending was €2.4 billion more than forecast up to the end of April, that reflects increased government spending in relation to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Stock image: PIxabay