A review is to be carried out into an Aer Lingus flight from Belfast to London that appeared to show no evidence of social distancing measures being enforced.

The airline says was an "unexpectedly high load" on the flight yesterday and any necessary changes will be implemented as a "matter of urgency".

Euronews Political Editor Darren McCaffrey says regulations should have to be enforced across all modes of transport;

File image: RollingNews