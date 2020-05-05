1,280 People In Co. Kildare Have Been Diagnosed With Covid 19.

1,280 people in Co. Kildare have now been diagnosed with Covid 19, since testing began.

Today's figure from the Dept. of Health shows an increase of 12 in the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

Kildare continues to have the second highest number of cases of Covid 19 in Ireland, after Dublin.

Nationally, 23 more people have died of Covid 19.

The Dept. of Health says this brings to 1,339 the number of people who have died of the virus in Ireland.

Another 211 people have been diagnosed with Covid 19.

In all, 21,983 people have been diagnosed with the virus since testing began, of whom 1,280 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 3 May (21,659 cases), shows:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,879 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 369 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,293 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,670 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,280 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,177 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

As of midnight Monday 4 May, 214,761 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 61,707 tests were carried out and of these 2,280 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.7%.

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Chair of the NPHET Expert Advisory Group, said; “The positivity rate reducing is a good sign. Combined with the high level of testing we are now undertaking, this gives us confidence that we are on a path towards suppression of the disease.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Tuesday 5 May) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As Ireland works to ease restrictions, it is crucial that we preserve the progress our country has made in recent weeks.

“This is a highly infectious disease. It thrives in crowds. It has the potential to rapidly spread to levels that our health service will find difficult to respond to.

“While we plan how to safely emerge from recent restrictions, none of us should forget that the virus is still in our community. Those who get infected have the same risk of serious illness as they did at the beginning of this pandemic.”

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,339 deaths reflects this.