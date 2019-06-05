10% Of Young People Have Had Sexual Images Shared Online, Without Their Consent.

Over 1 in 10 young people between 15 and 18 have had sexual images of themselves shared online without their consent.

That's according to a study on cyberbullying and sexting among young people.

According to the Irish Independent, the issue was raised at the World Anti-Bullying Forum at DCU yesterday.

The study found that while 24 percent of young people said they had shared a sexual image to someone by choice - 13% said that they'd had images shared without their consent once or more.

Stock image: Pixabay