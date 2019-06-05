The Eleven To Two Show

CO2 Concentration In The Atmosphere Is Now The Highest In Human History.

06/05/2019
Author: Ciara Noble
The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is at its highest level in human history.

It has just seen its second highest year-on-year rise since records began.

The figures - which come from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - said the average amount of carbon dioxide it recorded in the atmosphere at its Hawaii observatory last month peaked at 414.7 parts per million (PPM).

The figure recorded in May in Hawaii is the highest seasonal peak it has recorded since it began monitoring the atmosphere 61 years ago.

It also marks the seventh year in a row that the observatory on top of Hawaii’s largest volcano has recorded a steep rise in carbon dioxide concentration.

For more than a decade, climate scientists have warned that allowing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to pass 450ppm could see the rise in global temperatures pass 2C – beyond which the effect of global warming are likely to become catastrophic and irreversible.

At it's current rate of growth of 3.5 ppm per year, the concentration will breach that figure of 450 in just ten years time.

