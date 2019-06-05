The Eleven To Two Show

Grace O'Sullivan Hopeful Of Taking 4th Seat In Ireland South.

: 06/05/2019 - 10:43
Author: Ciara Noble
eu_flag_pixabay.jpg

Grace O'Sullivan says she's hopeful of being in contention for the 4th seat in the Ireland South Constituency in the European Elections.

The Green Party candidate is at least guaranteed the 5th and final 'cold storage' seat - which comes into play after Brexit.

Its after yesterday's decision by Sinn Fein to withdraw the request for a full recount for its candidate Liadh Ni Riada.

The distribution of her votes will take place this morning, with Fine Gael's Deirdre Clune Ms O'Sullivan's closest competitor.

She says anything can happen:

 

 

Stock image: Pixabay

