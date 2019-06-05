Gardai Renew Appeal For Information On Clane Cash-In-Transit Robbery.

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information on a cash-in-transit robbery in Clane

It happened on Main Street, at around 2.10pm on Thursday

Gardai say the worker was approached outside AIB and threatened with a fire-arm.

A a sum of money was taken and the suspects fled on foot.

No one was injured and arrests have been effected.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were on Main Street Clane between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, especially those with dash cams to contact them at Clane Garda Station on 045-884316, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.