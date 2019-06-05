The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai Renew Appeal For Information On Clane Cash-In-Transit Robbery.

: 06/05/2019 - 10:50
Author: Ciara Noble
garda_lamp_standard_2.jpg

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information on a cash-in-transit robbery in Clane

It happened on Main Street, at around 2.10pm on Thursday

Gardai say the worker was approached outside AIB and threatened with a fire-arm.

A a sum of money was taken and the suspects fled on foot.

No one was injured and arrests have been effected.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were on Main Street Clane between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, especially those with dash cams to contact them at Clane Garda Station on 045-884316, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!