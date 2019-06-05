Listen: Hospital Support Workers To Strike On June 20th.

A 24 hour strike will take place at 38 hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country, including Naas General Hospital, on June 20th.

The action is being taken by hospital support workers in a row over pay increases linked to a job evaluation scheme.

SIPTU claims the government has yet to honour commitments made under public sector agreements since 2010.

SIPTU's Deputy General Secretary for the Public Sector, John King says the union is aware of the potential disruption the strike may cause:

Image; Naas General Hospital.