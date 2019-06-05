American Country

7pm - 8pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Hospital Support Workers To Strike On June 20th.

: 06/05/2019 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

A 24 hour strike will take place at 38 hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country, including Naas General Hospital, on June 20th.

The action is being taken by hospital support workers in a row over pay increases linked to a job evaluation scheme.

SIPTU claims the government has yet to honour commitments made under public sector agreements since 2010.

SIPTU's Deputy General Secretary for the Public Sector, John King says the union is aware of the potential disruption the strike may cause:

thurssiptu.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image; Naas General Hospital.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!