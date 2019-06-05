Two Members Of An Garda Siochana Honoured By Police In Spain.

Two members of An Garda Siochana have been honoured by Spanish Police for their work relating to investigations associated with organised crime.

Detective Superintendent Seamus Boland of the National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau was among those awarded the "Merit Order Cross of the Guardia Civil".

A Garda Liaison Officer was also recognised for their work, however they can not be identified for security reasons.

The awards highlight the collaboration between An Garda Síochána and the Guardia Civil and the positive outcomes they bring.