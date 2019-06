Families of victims of homicide marched to the Department of Justice today to protest against day release for murderers.

They say they are "outraged, hurt and fearful" after a recent spate of prisoners being allowed out of jail temporarily.

Representatives from Sentencing and Victim Equality (SAVE) group say it has been traumatic for the families of victims.

Paidi Campbell's 22 year old daughter Ciara was killed by her ex boyfriend Gordon Molloy in 2007 in Carlow.

File image: RollingNews