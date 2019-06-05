American Country

7pm - 8pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Woman Who Died In Direct Provision Centre Buried Without Ceremony, Or Notifying Friends.

: 06/05/2019 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
galway_in_ireland.png

The Department of Justice has been asked to investigate why a transgender woman who died in a direct provision centre last year was recently buried without a ceremony or anyone she had known in attendance.

Sylva Tukula died at the Great Western direct provision centre in Galway on August 2nd 2018.

Teach Solais LGBT+ Resource Centre understood it would be made aware of Sylva's funeral arrangements in advance, but found out last week that she had been buried at the start of May.

Cameron Keighron, the group's Chairperson, says everyone who knew Sylva has been left stunned by the development:

13direct.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!