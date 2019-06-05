Listen: Woman Who Died In Direct Provision Centre Buried Without Ceremony, Or Notifying Friends.

The Department of Justice has been asked to investigate why a transgender woman who died in a direct provision centre last year was recently buried without a ceremony or anyone she had known in attendance.

Sylva Tukula died at the Great Western direct provision centre in Galway on August 2nd 2018.

Teach Solais LGBT+ Resource Centre understood it would be made aware of Sylva's funeral arrangements in advance, but found out last week that she had been buried at the start of May.

Cameron Keighron, the group's Chairperson, says everyone who knew Sylva has been left stunned by the development: