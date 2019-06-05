Cannabis & A Puppy Seized By Customs Officers At Dublin Port.

American Country

Drugs and a puppy have been seized by revenue officers following separate searches at Dublin Port.

A man's been arrested after over a kilo of cannabis valued at 23 thousand euro was seized yesterday with the help of detector dog Robbie.

A 9 month old pit bull terrier cross breed was also seized after a man in his 50s was found not to have the proper documents.

It comes after 6 kilos of herbal cannabis valued at 120 thousand euro was seized on Monday.

It was concealed in a carved wooden ornament from Thailand and was destined for an address in Dublin.

