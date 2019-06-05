KMPG Says Broadband Plan Will Only Be Effective If Adhered To By The State & Granahan McCourt.

The government's National Broadband Plan advisers say it will only be effective if it’s appropriately adhered to by both the State and Granahan McCourt.

KPMG is appearing before the Oireachtas Communications Committee, on which sits Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless

advised the government on the procurement and ownership options of the plan to deliver high-speed internet to 540,000 properties, of which 13,000 are in Kildare.

The controversial project has been criticised due to the fact the State will invest 3 billion euro and won’t own the network.

But Michele Connolly, KPMG’s lead partner for the National Broadband Plan says if it's implemented properly, the project will deliver:

Stock image: Pixabay