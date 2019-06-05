Man Remains In Custody In Newbridge In Connection With Burglary At Business Premises.

Gardai in Newbridge, investigating a burglary at a business premises, are continuing to question a man.
The burglary took place at a phone shop on Edward Street at approximately 12.30am this morning.
On arrival at the scene, "Gardaí confronted a male armed with what was believed to be a knife and a large quantity of mobile phones."
A man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.