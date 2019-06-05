American Country

Man Remains In Custody In Newbridge In Connection With Burglary At Business Premises.

: 06/05/2019 - 17:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
phones.jpg

Gardai in Newbridge, investigating a burglary at a business premises,  are continuing to question a man.

The burglary took place at a phone shop on Edward Street  at approximately 12.30am this morning.

On arrival at the scene, "Gardaí confronted a male armed with what was believed to be a knife and a large quantity of mobile phones."
 
A man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

 

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.

 

 

