Listen: Trump Says Brexit Will Be "Very Very Good For Ireland".

The US president has claimed Brexit will be 'very, very good for Ireland'.

Donald Trump touched down in Shannon Airport in the past hour, where he was greeted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Air Force One landed a little behind schedule, with a group of protesters also awaiting his arrival.

Speaking to reporters, he said he had no concerns about the impact Brexit would have on Ireland.

05/06/2019 POOL - US President Donald Trump. Pictured is the bilateral meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and US President Donald Trump at Shannon Airport today, during President Trump's visit to Ireland. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie/POOL.