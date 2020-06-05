Listen: Low Up-Take Of Covid 19 Business Supports.

There's been a very low uptake from business on the recently announced business support measures to help them get through the Covid-19 crisis.

New data shows there have been just 13 applications for the Sustaining Enterprise Fund for large businessses and six applications for the same fund for smaller business.

Separately the numbers applying for the grant schemes have far outnumbered the numbers which have been approved.

Fianna Fail business spokesman Robert Troy said that red tape made it too tough for busines to get grant approval while 4% interest rates were too high for businessse to even apply for. loan

He called on Mniister Heather Humphries to come before the Dail to discuss the issue adding other countries had provided far more generous supports