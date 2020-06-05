Kildare Today

Listen: Charities Warn Sudden Lifting Of Rent Freeze May Cause An Increase In Homelessness.

06/05/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Housing charities are warning a sudden lifting of the rent freeze may cause a spike in the number of people homeless.

Latest figures from the Government for April shows 9,335 people accessed emergency accommodation, including more than 3,000 children.

183 people in Kildare were homeless in that month.

However, the figures exclude rough sleepers, people in Direct Provision Centres and those in women's refuges.

There is a temporary freeze on rents and a ban on evictions until later this month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dermot Murphy is from De Paul, he says every effort needs to be made to ensure the figures don't rise again.

