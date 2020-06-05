Listen: ICSA Says Everything Must Be Done To Keep Meat Plants Open.

Everything must be done to ensure meat processing plants remain open, according to a farming organisation.

Yesterday, Independent TD Denis Naughten told the Dail that up to 40 percent of cases' close contacts have been tested or communicated with, which has led to concerns among the spread of Covid-19 in communities.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said there have been some communication issues.

President of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association, says keeping the centres open needs to be a priority: