Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: ICSA Says Everything Must Be Done To Keep Meat Plants Open.

: 06/05/2020 - 09:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
icsa_logo.gif

Everything must be done to ensure meat processing plants remain open, according to a farming organisation.

Yesterday, Independent TD Denis Naughten told the Dail that up to 40 percent of cases' close contacts have been tested or communicated with, which has led to concerns among the spread of Covid-19 in communities.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said there have been some communication issues.

President of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association, says keeping the centres open needs to be a priority:

newstalk0012656.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!