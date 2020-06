Temple Street Children's Hospital is encouraging people to be imaginative and help raise money for the virtual 'Great Irish Bake'.

The charity is looking for donations to help secure equipment and to continue to give care to sick children.

People are being asked to bake at home, share a photo online and text a donation to the cause.

Denise Fitzgerald is CEO of the Temple Street Foundation - she says this year's fundraiser is different:

File image: RollingNews