Listen: Approval For Phase Two Easing Of Covid 19 Restrictions Likely Today.

Phase two of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions is likely to get the go ahead today.

Cabinet Ministers are expected to approve the next step of the lifting of restrictions with some measures brought forward to earlier than expected.

This will include the re-opening of large retail stores, an increase in the distance people can travel from their homes to 20 kilometres and allowing small groups to meet indoors.

Health Minister Simon Harris says it will mean more freedom for people to move locally:

FIle image: Simon Harris/RollingNews