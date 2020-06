People are being urged to stay away from house parties during the Covid-19 restrictions.

The State's Chief Medical Officer is making the appeal, saying gatherings in homes are taking place "with abandon" across the country.

Five more people with the virus have died, bringing the death toll to 1,664, while there have been 25,142 confirmed cases since the crisis began here in late February.

CMO Dr. Tony Holohan says house parties shouldn't be happening currently:

