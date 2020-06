One of the largest hospice fundraising drives is asking for donations online.

Sunflower Day last year brought in 800,000 euro for care centres across the country.

Organisers are encouraging people to donate online to their local facility to ensure that patients continue to get care.

Audrey Houlihan is CEO of Our Lady's Hospice in Harolds Cross - she explains how people can get involved:

