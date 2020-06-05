Listen: Irish Firms Who Pledged To Cut Carbon Footprint Report 41% Fall In Emissions.

50 Irish companies who pledged to cut their carbon footprint have reported a fall of 41% in emissions.... that's up from 36% last year.

Business in the Community Ireland, the national network for sustainability, created the Low Carbon Pledge in 2018.

The study was carried out before the Covid-19 restrictions were introduced.

Kim McClenaghan, PWC partner in energy and sustainability practice, said companies are not just seeking carbon neutrality... they're seeking to make up for emissions of the past.