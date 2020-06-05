Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Irish Firms Who Pledged To Cut Carbon Footprint Report 41% Fall In Emissions.

: 06/05/2020 - 09:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
business_in_the_community_ireland_logo.png

50 Irish companies who pledged to cut their carbon footprint have reported a fall of 41% in emissions.... that's up from 36% last year.

Business in the Community Ireland, the national network for sustainability, created the Low Carbon Pledge in 2018.

The study was carried out before the Covid-19 restrictions were introduced.

Kim McClenaghan, PWC partner in energy and sustainability practice, said companies are not just seeking carbon neutrality... they're seeking to make up for emissions of the past.

newstalk0013226.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!