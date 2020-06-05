Listen: Govt. Announces Speeding-Up Of Lifting Of Covid 19 Restrictions.

The government has announced a significant speeding up of the lockdown restrictions with the plan reduced from five phases to four.

All retail shops will open from Monday - while pubs with restaurant licences, hotels and the wider hospitality sector will be allowed to open from June 29th.

From Monday people will be allowed to travel anywhere in their county - with all restrictions on movement being lifted at the end of this month.

Playgrounds and outdoor summer camps can re-open next week - while groups of up to 6 people can meet indoors or outdoors with social distancing.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the final phase will now start on July 20th - not in August as previously planned:

Up to 25 people will be allowed to attend the funeral of a loved one from Monday.

Over 70s can also have a small number of visitors in their homes.

Health Minister Simon Harris hopes it helps to ease the burden:

Shops that are set to reopen from Monday will be required to operate staggered opening hours.

Shopping centres can welcome customers back on June 15th provided only the shops open.

However they will be required to close off communal areas and remove seating.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys says people shouldn't be spending large amounts of time hanging around in shopping centres.

Under Phase 2, from Monday June 8th, the following changes will come into effect:

You can travel within your own county, or up to 20 km from your home, whichever is greater. These travel limits will be lifted from the end of June.

Groups of up to 6 people will be able to interact with each other indoors or outdoors, once they keep at least 2m apart. Groups of up to 15 will be able to meet for outdoor sporting activities.

For those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable, it will be possible to welcome a small number of visitors into your home, with physical distancing observed.

Shops will also provide dedicated hours for those who are over 70 or in an at risk group.

All retail stores can reopen, but opening times will be staggered to relieve pressure on public transport. You are encouraged to shop locally, shop safely and support businesses in your community.

Up to 25 people will be allowed to attend funerals of loved ones.

Public libraries will commence re-opening.

Playgrounds can reopen from Monday, and outdoor camps for children can also be run, once there are no more than 15 people involved.

Certain types of elite sports training will also be possible.

More people will be able to return to work, including all those who work on their own or whose work can be done safely while staying 2m apart from others. Working from home should remain the norm for those who can do so.

Marts can re-open and greyhound racing can resume without spectators.

A new Summer Education Programme for children with special educational needs and disadvantage, will also commence, as the indications are that it is now safe to do so. The Minister for Education and Skills, Joe Mc Hugh, will bring proposals in this regard to Government next week. The focus of the programme will be on students and young people with complex needs – including those who live with significant behavioural, social, emotional and sensory difficulties. Children with Down Syndrome will be included as part of our plans for this summer.

Shopping centres can re-open on June 15th provided only shops open and measures are taken to ensure people do not congregate at benches, fountains or food courts.

It is hoped that in three weeks’ time we will be able to move to a more advanced Phase 3, which would include the reopening of domestic tourism in our country, and bring forward the opening of hotels, restaurants, bars that also operate as restaurants, hostels, caravan parks, galleries and museums to the 29th of June. It is anticipated that places of worship will also be able to reopen from this point.

Social distancing measures will mean that capacity on public transport will remain very restricted, so people are encouraged to only use public transport for essential journeys, and wearing a face covering is recommended when doing so.

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews