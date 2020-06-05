K Drive

Pieta Says All Of Its Therapy Centres Will Remain Open, Followig Financial Review.

: 06/05/2020 - 15:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
pieta_house_logo.png

Pieta says all of its therapy centres will remain open, following a financial review.

The charity says it will be employing additional therapists, and redeploying admin staff who had been at risk of redundancy.

The national suicide and self-harm prevention charity says its 15 centres plus four outreach centres will not be downgraded or closed.

It says the postponement of its flagship fundraiser Darkness into Light left it with a very significant funding gap.

However a public fundraising initiative, together with the Government wage subsidy scheme, increased support from the HSE and a 30 per cent pay cut for staff from April to June means that Pieta is in an improved financial position.

