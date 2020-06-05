KIldare County Council Is In The Process Of Appointing A Cycle Design Officer.

Kildare County Council has made an offer in its appointment of a Cycle Design Officer.

The creation of the role is supported by Local Property Tax revenues raised in the Athy & Clane/Maynooth Municipal Districts.

KCC, in responding to Green Cllr., Peter Hamilton, who requested an up-date on the programme.

The council says it "offered a post, and the issue of a contract is imminent. The Municipal District Office will liaise with Councillor Hamilton with regard to the cycle design improvement, in Quarter 3 of 2020."

Stock image: Shutterstock