K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KIldare County Council Is In The Process Of Appointing A Cycle Design Officer.

: 06/05/2020 - 15:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cycling_urban_area_road.jpg

Kildare County Council has made an offer in its appointment of a Cycle Design Officer.

The creation of the role is supported by Local Property Tax revenues raised in the Athy & Clane/Maynooth Municipal Districts.

KCC, in responding to Green Cllr., Peter Hamilton, who requested an up-date on the programme.

The council says it "offered a post, and the issue of a contract is imminent. The Municipal District Office will liaise with Councillor Hamilton with regard to the cycle design improvement, in Quarter 3 of 2020."

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!