Construction Has Yet To Begin On The State's €30 MIllion Data Centre In Kildare.

: 06/05/2020 - 16:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
state_lab_backweston_celbridge.jpg

Construction work has yet to begin on the State's €30 million data centre on its campus in Backweston in Celbridge.

Kildare County Council granted permission for the facility in October, it is to have a total footprint of 5,474sqm, with an additional c.2826sqm in external plant area.

Minister of State, Kevin Moran, responding to Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy says "A number of conditions in the grant of planning by Kildare County Council have been successfully appealed to An Bord Pleanála. "

He adds that" the business case requires to be updated and this process is currently being undertaken by the Office of Government Chief Information Officer."

File image: State campus at Backweston

