Listen: Govt. Told It Must Ensure Homelessness Does Not Fall Off The Radar During Covid 19 Crisis.

: 06/05/2020 - 16:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The government needs to ensure housing and homelessness doesn't slip off the radar as the country recovers from the impact of the coronavirus.

That's the message from the Peter McVerry Trust, after the number of people homeless in Ireland dropped for the fourth month in a row.

9,335 people accessed emergency accommodation in April, a decrease of more than 500 on the previous month.

183 people in Kildare were in emergency accommodation in April.

The coronavirus caused many landlords to offer properties up for long term let, as demand from tourists plummeted.

Chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust, Kill resident, Pat Doyle, says he wants to see the number continue to fall.

